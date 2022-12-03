Bangalore University Gold medallists profiles

December 03, 2022 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST

PROFILE 1:

Archana K., daughter of a farmer from Banahalli village, Malur taluk, Kolar district and a student of Bangalore University’s chemistry department, has emerged as the second topper with seven gold medals and two cash prizes.

Born into an agricultural family, Ms. Archana completed her graduation in Government Women’s College, Kolar.

“I studied in Kannada medium till class X. Since childhood, I was very curious about scientific factors and I secured good marks in physics, chemistry, and mathematics in B.Sc course. Then, I decided to move into a scientific career and studied chemistry in M.Sc. I worked as a research assistant in Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Sciences. I plan to pursue Ph.D in chemistry and want to become a scientist,” she said.

PROFILE 2

Ram Kumar P.C., student of Soundarya Institute of Management and Science, Bengaluru, has got six gold medals and six cash prizes in B.Sc.

“I wanted to pursue MBBS, but due to financial problems, I could not make it. My interest for science made me take up B.Sc and I want to thank my mother and teachers who supported me in this journey,” he said.

PROFILE 3:

Spoorthi R., student of Jnanavikas Institute of Management and Commerce, has got six gold medals and two cash prizes.

She expressed her happiness: “My interest for accounts and taxation landed me in commerce. I have achieve this with the support of my parents and teachers. I am currently pursuing M.Com. I want to pursue Ph.D and be a professor,” she said.

(With inputs from Bharath Gowda)