Bangalore University decides to give support to Shilpashree’s family

Bangalore University has decided to provide educational and financial support for the family members of Shilpashree, who recently died in an accident involving a BMTC bus.

The decision was taken in the Bangalore University syndicate meeting on Monday, in which the syndicate members agreed to give their one meeting’s remuneration to Ms. Shilpashree’s family.

Speaking to The Hindu, Jayakara S.M., Vice-Chancellor, said: “We urged our faculty members and other staff members to donate one day’s salary to her family and all agreed”.

“Ms. Shilpashree’s younger sister is studying an undergraduate course. So, we decided to provide free education for her postgraduate course. Our university will take care of her higher education. We already discussed with the Higher Education Minister to provide some financial aid for her family. The Minister has promised to provide financial aid from the Chief Welfare fund,” he said.

The Principal Secretary of the Social Welfare Department has also promised financial support to the family and will appoint an advocate from the department to run the case against the BMTC in the court, he added, also appealing to philanthropists and dignitaries to support her family.