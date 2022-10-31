Bangalore University decides to give support to Shilpashree’s family

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 31, 2022 21:59 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Bangalore University has decided to provide educational and financial support for the family members of Shilpashree, who recently died in an accident involving a BMTC bus.

The decision was taken in the Bangalore University syndicate meeting on Monday, in which the syndicate members agreed to give their one meeting’s remuneration to Ms. Shilpashree’s family.

Speaking to The Hindu, Jayakara S.M., Vice-Chancellor, said: “We urged our faculty members and other staff members to donate one day’s salary to her family and all agreed”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ms. Shilpashree’s younger sister is studying an undergraduate course. So, we decided to provide free education for her postgraduate course. Our university will take care of her higher education. We already discussed with the Higher Education Minister to provide some financial aid for her family. The Minister has promised to provide financial aid from the Chief Welfare fund,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Principal Secretary of the Social Welfare Department has also promised financial support to the family and will appoint an advocate from the department to run the case against the BMTC in the court, he added, also appealing to philanthropists and dignitaries to support her family.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app