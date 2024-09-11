GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bangalore University convocation: Girls from modest backgrounds bring laurels with nine gold medals each

Published - September 11, 2024 07:16 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Annapurna and Anuradha M. won nine gold medals each.

Annapurna and Anuradha M. won nine gold medals each. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Annapurna, from a family that distributes readymade food in Mulbagal of Kolar district, bagged nine gold medals and two cash prizes in MSc Chemistry from Bangalore University, and emerged as the topper of the university.

Ms. Annapurna is the eldest daughter among five children of K.L. Somashekar and N. Lalitha. They bring puris and parotas prepared in Bengaluru and distribute them to local hotels and shops in Mulbagal.

Ms. Annapurna expressed her desire to become an assistant professor. “I completed my BSc graduation at Sahyadri degree college of Kolar and got second rank from Bengaluru North University. Then I joined MSc at Jnanabharathi campus of Bangalore University. After completing my postgraduation, I joined a private company. Now I have quit my job and I am preparing for PhD admission and I want to become an assistant professor in the Chemistry department,” she said.

Anuradha M., a native of Goolapura in Nelamangala taluk of Bengaluru Rural district, also won nine gold medals and seven cash prizes in her BSc degree.

A student of Jindal Degree College for Women, Bengaluru, Ms. Anuradha is currently enrolled for MSc Chemistry in Bangalore University.

“My father works in a private company and my mother is a tailor. They help my studies a lot amidst all other difficulties and all the credit for the gold medals should go to them. I joined MSc Chemistry in Bangalore University. After completion of this course, I am aiming to write the competitive exams and become an officer,” she said.

M.C. Sudhakar, Minister of Higher Education, and Deepak Kumar Srivastava, vice-chairman of University Grants Commission (UGC), conferred the gold medals and cash prizes to the achievers at the 59th annual convocation of Bangalore University on Tuesday.

As many as 26,210 candidates received degrees in various disciplines. As many as 308 gold medals and 79 cash prizes were awarded to the meritorious students and a total of 140 PhDs were awarded.

Music director Gurukiran and social worker K.S. Rajanna were honoured with honorary doctorates from the university.

Jayakara S.M., Vice Chancellor of Bangalore University, Registrar Sheikh Latif, C. Srinivas, Registrar (Evaluation), Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, and actress Priyanka Upendra and others were present.

