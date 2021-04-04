Bandipur: tenure of fire watchers extended

Mysuru

04 April 2021 18:58 IST

48 solar pumps ensure water to wildlife

The authorities at Bandipur have decided to extend the tenure of temporary fire watchers who are recruited in the run-up to summer to beef up the staff strength to battle forest fires.

A total of 435 additional fire watchers were recruited for deployment across Bandipur during the fire season and strengthen the field force in January. They are normally deployed for about 90 days and their tenure tends to get extended depending on the local requirement and lasts till the onset of the pre-monsoon showers.

The weather pattern in the region is such that the area around Bandipur receives showers during the last week of March after which the threat of fire tends to get diluted. But so far there has been no reprieve from the searing heat and hence it has been decided to extend the tenure of the 435 fire watchers recruited on an ad hoc basis, by 15 days till April 15.

A senior official at Bandipur said rains were confined to Moolehole and surrounding areas which was at best scanty. But the more fire-prone ranges including Moleyur, Gopalswamy Betta, Bandipur, and Hediyala continue to remain dry without any showers.

What is significant is that the tiger reserve has also escaped the brunt of major fire so far this year but for ground fire reported in a few areas which was doused soon after detection. The Forest Department has also sought the assistance of the fire forces to battle the scourge of forest fire while they have also appealed to the Indian Air Force for assistance in case of a fire. The IAF had deployed two choppers in 2019 to douse a major fire in the region and they were put out through aerial fire bombing using Bambi buckets. Officials said they have received assurance of assistance if the need arises.

Meanwhile, about 50 per cent of the water holes in Bandipur continue to harbour water which is relatively high for summer. This has been attributed to unseasonal rains in January and hence water woes will not affect wildlife.

There are nearly 370 waterholes in Bandipur and the authorities have installed 48 solar-powered pumps that tend to replenish the major waterholes.These are located at vantage points where wildlife tend to move and are spread across various ranges of the 874 sq km national park.