Bandipur safari to resume from Wednesday

MYSURU

29 June 2021 19:45 IST

It was suspended nearly two months ago because of the lockdown

After a gap of nearly two months, the much-awaited safari at Bandipur tiger reserve is being reopened from Wednesday.

Visitors can buy tickets at the counter for the safari which was suspended owing to the lockdown. Currently, tickets are not available online.

With the pandemic situation coming under control and Chamarajanagar district now being included in Category 1 district, lifting certain curbs, tourism-related activities at Bandipur coming under the district were being resumed and accordingly the safari is being restarted for wildlife enthusiasts.

Tickets would be available online from July 5, said Bandipur Tiger Reserve Director S.R. Natesh.

The tiger reserve had deferred safari after the pandemic situation worsened. With the drastic fall in cases after the two-month long lockdown, the Forest Department resolved to resume tourism activities.

“We hope the decision brings happiness among wildlife enthusiasts and tourists,” a release from the office of Assistant Conservator of Forests, Gundlupet sub-division, said.