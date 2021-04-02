Bandipur, Nagarahole accommodation, safari fee revised

02 April 2021 18:22 IST

It has come into effect from April 1; hike substantial with respect to use of camera with interchangeable lenses

The Forest Department has revised the safari and the camera fee at Bandipur and Nagarahole Tiger Reserves.

The hike is with respect to all national parks, wildlife sanctuaries and tiger reserves in the State. But these rates vary from one reserve or national park to another. The rent for accommodation too has been revised depending on the room category and there is a substantial decrease in the charges for dormitories.

The entry fee for Nagarahole and applicable for safaris from Antharsanthe, Nanchi Gate and Antharsanthe (Kabini backwaters) has been revised from ₹250 to ₹300 for Indians, while children below 12 years and students will pay ₹150. The rate has been lowered from ₹1,500 to ₹500 for foreigners.

Apart from the entry fee, individuals have to pay ₹300 for a 90-minute safari in the departmental bus while it will be ₹150 for children below 12 years and students (subject to providing ID cards and permission from the head of the institution) while the safari fee will be ₹500 for foreigners.

A safari in Jungle Lodges and Resorts vehicles in Nagarahole will cost anywhere between ₹2,000 and ₹3,500 depending on the category of vehicles.

The fee for cameras with interchangeable lenses has been hiked from ₹200 to ₹250 per unit per trip. For lenses with a zoom ranging from 70 mm to 200 mm, an additional ₹750 has to be paid per unit per trip while for use of lens beyond 500 mm the authorities have pegged the rate at ₹1,500 per unit per trip.

For Bandipur there is an entry fee of ₹300 per person and a safari in the departmental vehicle for 90 minutes will cost an additional ₹300. But a safari in the departmental jeep will cost ₹3,500 per vehicle for Indians, ₹5,000 per vehicle for foreigners while the use of a 9-seater vehicle will cost ₹5,000 for Indians and ₹7,000 for foreigners.

The use of an interchangeable lens with a zoom range of 70 mm to 200 mm will cost ₹150 per trip and use of lens above 200 mm will cost ₹750 per trip. In addition, there is a separate slab under ‘’Professional Photography Charges’’ for use of cameras above 200 mm lens and video or handycam which will cost ₹1500 per trip.

Mahesh Kumar, Director, Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, said the last revision was undertaken 4 years ago. With regard to the hike in camera fee he said there was an increase in the number of commercial photographers frequenting the tiger reserves and national parks and it was necessary to regulate it with a fee hike.

However, wildlife activists said such an hike will not deter the commercial or wildlife photographers but will definitely affect the commoners for whom a safari will be out of bounds due to the steep cost.