Bandipur camp elephant death attributed to medical conditions

November 01, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - MYSURU

The death of a camp elephant by name Akki Raja who died on Tuesday at the Ramapura camp in Bandipur has been attributed to a host of medical conditions including an enlarged heart and cirrhosis of lever.

The elephant was captured on June 7, 2023 from the Kundukere range where he was frequently raiding agricultural fields. He was shifted to the Ramapura elephant camp where he was being trained in the Krawl.

The authorities said he was released from Krawl and allowed to mingle with other camp elephants from October 21 onwards and subjected to the same training as the other elephants. However, on October 31, 2023, Akki Raja suddenly collapsed around 2 p.m. and on receiving information the veterinarians reached the spot and commenced treatment. But the elephant did not respond to treatment and passed away, said the authorities.

Post mortem was conducted on November 1 in the presence of senior Forest Department officials and the veterinarians attributed the death of Akki Raja to a massive cardiac arrest and cirrhosis of liver. Besides, there were indications of cardiomegaly and the elephant’s heart had enlarged and was three times the size of a normal elephant heart, said the authorities.

Biological samples from the viscera was collected and sent to the laboratory for scientific analysis following which the deceased elephant was buried at the camp, the authorities added.