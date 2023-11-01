HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bandipur camp elephant death attributed to medical conditions

November 01, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The death of a camp elephant by name Akki Raja who died on Tuesday at the Ramapura camp in Bandipur has been attributed to a host of medical conditions including an enlarged heart and cirrhosis of lever.

The elephant was captured on June 7, 2023 from the Kundukere range where he was frequently raiding agricultural fields. He was shifted to the Ramapura elephant camp where he was being trained in the Krawl.

The authorities said he was released from Krawl and allowed to mingle with other camp elephants from October 21 onwards and subjected to the same training as the other elephants. However, on October 31, 2023, Akki Raja suddenly collapsed around 2 p.m. and on receiving information the veterinarians reached the spot and commenced treatment. But the elephant did not respond to treatment and passed away, said the authorities.

Post mortem was conducted on November 1 in the presence of senior Forest Department officials and the veterinarians attributed the death of Akki Raja to a massive cardiac arrest and cirrhosis of liver. Besides, there were indications of cardiomegaly and the elephant’s heart had enlarged and was three times the size of a normal elephant heart, said the authorities.

Biological samples from the viscera was collected and sent to the laboratory for scientific analysis following which the deceased elephant was buried at the camp, the authorities added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.