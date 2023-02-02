Bandipur braces for fire season

February 02, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - MYSURU

The onset of fire season and the dry vegetation at Bandipur has put the staff on high alert and they staged a drill to handle major conflagration on Wednesday.

The fire and emergency services conducted the drill and trained nearly 80 personnel in handling some of the fire extinguishing equipment including blowers.

Apart from the departmental staff and forest guards on duty, the authorities have recruited 550 additional watchers from the tribal communities living on the forest periphery to help keep a watch on any outbreak of fire. They will be paid as per the government norms besides being provided with free ration and will be on duty till the onset of monsoon.

Ramesh Kumar, Director, Bandipur Tiger Reserve said the fire lines – entailing removal of vegetation along different beats - to act as a natural fire break have been drawn and completed. The fire lines are normally drawn through controlled burning of vegetation during early winter. The length of the fire line is 2,781 km, he added.

In a bid to beef up the Forest Department’s strength to fight any outbreak, the fire and emergency services will deploy 14 vehicles with effect from February 5. This is in addition to 14 fire blowers that have been distributed to different ranges and will come in handy in fighting the forest fire.

In a bid to rope in the local community to help the Forest Department fight forest fire, the authorities have conducted street plays to create awareness among the public about the imperatives of conserving the forests. ‘’We have covered more than 70 per cent of the nearly 150 villages surrounding Bandipur and the remaining will be completed within the next few days’’, said Mr. Ramesh Kumar.

The national park and tiger reserve is home to over 130 tigers, nearly 1,000 elephants and has a high density of prey animals including spotted deer and sambar. But Bandipur is also prone to forest fires during summer given the scorching heat in the region coupled with the dry deciduous nature of forest. The proliferation of lantana eupatorium – a non-edible weed – which is also combustible – makes Bandipur a powder keg waiting to explode and hence the preparations.