ADVERTISEMENT

Bandh will not be allowed: DKS

September 28, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday said the government will not allow Karnataka bandh on Friday and all organisations have to obey the Supreme Court and High Court rulings that have pronounced bandh as illegal.

When his reaction was sought on the Karnataka bandh call given by pro-Kannada and farmers’ organisations, Mr. Shivakumar, who also holds the Water Resources portfolio, said the activists and organisations can stage a protest at the Freedom Park in Bengaluru. But the State-wide or Bengaluru bandh would not be allowed, he said.

The bandh would cause inconvenience to the public and business establishments in the State. “Being responsible citizens, the people have to obey the court rulings with regard to bandh”, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US