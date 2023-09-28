HamberMenu
Bandh will not be allowed: DKS

September 28, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday said the government will not allow Karnataka bandh on Friday and all organisations have to obey the Supreme Court and High Court rulings that have pronounced bandh as illegal.

When his reaction was sought on the Karnataka bandh call given by pro-Kannada and farmers’ organisations, Mr. Shivakumar, who also holds the Water Resources portfolio, said the activists and organisations can stage a protest at the Freedom Park in Bengaluru. But the State-wide or Bengaluru bandh would not be allowed, he said.

The bandh would cause inconvenience to the public and business establishments in the State. “Being responsible citizens, the people have to obey the court rulings with regard to bandh”, he said.

