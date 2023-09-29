HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bandh sees an impressive response in Hassan

September 29, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Hardly any passengers travelled by KSRTC buses during the bandh in Hassan on Friday.

Hardly any passengers travelled byKSRTC buses during the bandh in Hassan on Friday. | Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN

Kannada organizations staged a dharna in front of Hemavathi Statue over Cauvery issue in Hassan on Friday.

Kannada organizations staged a dharna in front of Hemavathi Statue over Cauvery issue in Hassan on Friday. | Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN

The State-wide bandh call over the Cauvery issue received an impressive response in Hassan on Friday. Business establishments, schools and colleges remained closed in most parts of the district, while public transport was hit in several places.

Many Kannada organizations of the district had extended their support to the bandh call. The police took the protesters who tried to stop KSRTC buses into custody. Among those arrested included Ballu Gopal, president of federation of Kannada organizations. The protesters were seen appealing to the public not to get on buses. A holiday was declared for schools in Hassan, Channarayapatna, Belur, Sakaleshpur, Arakalgu and Alur taluks.

The market places in Hassan remained closed as the businessmen extended support to the bandh. The protesters took out a march in the city raising slogans against the State Government. They urged the government to stop releasing water to Tamil Nadu immediately.

BJP workers took out a bike rally extending support to state-wide bandh call on Cauvery issue in Hassan on Friday.

BJP workers took out a bike rally extending support to state-wide bandh call on Cauvery issue in Hassan on Friday. | Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN

BJP workers took out a bike rally in the city in support of the bandh. The rally covered prominent streets in the city. City Municipal Council president R. Mohan, BJP city block president Venu Gopal and others led the rally. Advocates took part in the protests, boycotting the court work. They staged a dharna in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

Several Kannada organizations staged a dharna in front of Hemavathi Statue over Cauvery issue in Hassan on Friday.

Several Kannada organizations staged a dharna in front of Hemavathi Statue over Cauvery issue in Hassan on Friday. | Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN

Several Kannada organizations, including the Hassan unit of SDPI, staged a dharna in front of the Hemavathi Statue. Members of Kannada Sahitya Parishat also staged a protest and submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner. There were similar protests in Channarayapatna, Sakaleshpur, Arsikere, Belur, Arakalgud, and a few other places.

Hassan district administration deployed policemen to avoid any untoward incident during the protests over Cauvery issue in Hassan on Friday.

Hassan district administration deployed policemen to avoid any untoward incident during the protests over Cauvery issue in Hassan on Friday. | Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN

Related Topics

Karnataka / Hassan / drought / rivers / water / environmental issues / school / universities and colleges

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.