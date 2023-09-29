Bandh sees an impressive response in Hassan

September 29, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Shivamogga

The State-wide bandh call over the Cauvery issue received an impressive response in Hassan on Friday. Business establishments, schools and colleges remained closed in most parts of the district, while public transport was hit in several places.

Many Kannada organizations of the district had extended their support to the bandh call. The police took the protesters who tried to stop KSRTC buses into custody. Among those arrested included Ballu Gopal, president of federation of Kannada organizations. The protesters were seen appealing to the public not to get on buses. A holiday was declared for schools in Hassan, Channarayapatna, Belur, Sakaleshpur, Arakalgu and Alur taluks.

The market places in Hassan remained closed as the businessmen extended support to the bandh. The protesters took out a march in the city raising slogans against the State Government. They urged the government to stop releasing water to Tamil Nadu immediately.

BJP workers took out a bike rally in the city in support of the bandh. The rally covered prominent streets in the city. City Municipal Council president R. Mohan, BJP city block president Venu Gopal and others led the rally. Advocates took part in the protests, boycotting the court work. They staged a dharna in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

Several Kannada organizations, including the Hassan unit of SDPI, staged a dharna in front of the Hemavathi Statue. Members of Kannada Sahitya Parishat also staged a protest and submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner. There were similar protests in Channarayapatna, Sakaleshpur, Arsikere, Belur, Arakalgud, and a few other places.