Bandh: Most Bengalureans stay at home, even though all modes of transport remained unaffected

September 26, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengalureans seem to have not ventured out on Tuesday, at least till evening, even though all modes of public and private modes of transport remained unaffected due to the bandh over inter-State Cauvery river water dispute in the city. However, most shops, malls, and other commercial establishments except pharmacies and eateries remained closed on Tuesday morning.

Market areas like the Old Pete area remained shut. Only shops in residential areas and street vendors did business as usual. In the evening, shops and businesses opened.

Meanwhile, transportation services such as BMTC buses, Namma Metro, cabs, airport taxis, and app-based cabs and autorickshaws operated as usual. Throughout the day, app-based cab and auto services remained operational, ensuring that those who needed to commute to work or airport faced no difficulties. Additionally, the BMTC Vayu Vajra (Airport) services operated as usual. Although the BMTC maintained its regular schedule, it was noted that there were fewer passengers on the buses.

A crew member of a BMTC bus at Shantinagar bus station said: “We are maintaining our regular service. Since schools, colleges, and a significant number of people are working from home, there is noticeable decrease in passenger numbers. Buses headed to K.R. Market, Shivajinagar, and Majestic had fewer passengers than usual.”

However, residents vented their frustration at auto drivers who exploited the bandh situation by overcharging passengers. Lavnaya Raj from Hebbal pointed out that auto drivers were demanding higher fares. She shared her experience: “I had to pay ₹500 for a ride to Malleswaram on Tuesday morning. It seems to have become a common practice for auto drivers to capitalise on such situations.”

Business as usual at airport

Kempegowda International Airport remained unaffected by the bandh as passengers continued to arrive. Both regular cabs and airport taxis operated as usual.

The BMTC airport bus service, Vayu Vajra, also ran without disruption.

Praveen Rao, a traveller at Bengaluru airport’s Terminal 2, said: “I didn’t encounter any problem coming to the airport. Cabs were readily available. I reached on time, thanks to the significantly reduced city traffic due to the bandh.”

Less traffic

Traffic on city roads was notably lighter compared to any weekday. This was owing to Bengaluru (Urban) district administration declaring a holiday for schools and colleges as a precautionary measure and most IT companies switching to work-from-home mode.

In the city’s IT corridor, particularly along the Outer Ring Road, Electronics City, Whitefield, and Hosur Road, all corporate companies had closed their offices in response to the bandh. However, most companies had asked their employees to work from home.

Prominent IT/BT firms located in Electronics City displayed signs at their entrances announcing Tuesday as a holiday and also hoisting the Kannada flag on their gates. Manoj Kumar, an IT employee in Bellandur, said that his company sent out emails to all employees on Monday, instructing them to work from home and informing them that the office would remain closed.

