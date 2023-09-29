ADVERTISEMENT

Bandh: KSRTC services in Mysuru resume after 4 p.m.

September 29, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A few passengers arrived to board buses at suburban bus stand in Mysuru on Friday, but KSRTC did not operate buses in view of the bandh called against release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Staff washing the floor at suburban bus stand in Mysuru when the bus stand was virtually deserted on Friday in view of the bandh called against release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

KSRTC bus services remained by and large affected from morning till afternoon in view of Karnataka bandh in Mysuru on Friday.

Though the division had asked the drivers and conductors to report to duty despite the bandh hoping to operate services, it, however, decided to suspend operations after assessing the situation. However, the services were restored after 4 p.m. but the passengers were few.

Since morning, the bus stands that operated intercity and intracity services remained deserted as they were bereft of passengers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

KSRTC Divisional Controller Srinivas said 70% of the schedules were affected and the services were slowly resumed after 4 p.m. “We operated as per the demand and commuter numbers.”

According to the data from the Central KSRTC office, 17.94% of buses were operated till 4 p.m. Out of 825 schedules, 148 were operated. The loss is estimated to be around ₹1 crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US