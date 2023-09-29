HamberMenu
Bandh: KSRTC services in Mysuru resume after 4 p.m.

September 29, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
A few passengers arrived to board buses at suburban bus stand in Mysuru on Friday, but KSRTC did not operate buses in view of the bandh called against release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

A few passengers arrived to board buses at suburban bus stand in Mysuru on Friday, but KSRTC did not operate buses in view of the bandh called against release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Staff washing the floor at suburban bus stand in Mysuru when the bus stand was virtually deserted on Friday in view of the bandh called against release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

Staff washing the floor at suburban bus stand in Mysuru when the bus stand was virtually deserted on Friday in view of the bandh called against release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

KSRTC bus services remained by and large affected from morning till afternoon in view of Karnataka bandh in Mysuru on Friday.

Though the division had asked the drivers and conductors to report to duty despite the bandh hoping to operate services, it, however, decided to suspend operations after assessing the situation. However, the services were restored after 4 p.m. but the passengers were few.

Since morning, the bus stands that operated intercity and intracity services remained deserted as they were bereft of passengers.

KSRTC Divisional Controller Srinivas said 70% of the schedules were affected and the services were slowly resumed after 4 p.m. “We operated as per the demand and commuter numbers.”

According to the data from the Central KSRTC office, 17.94% of buses were operated till 4 p.m. Out of 825 schedules, 148 were operated. The loss is estimated to be around ₹1 crore.

