Bandh ineffective in Belagavi

Belagavi

05 December 2020 14:18 IST

The Karnataka bandh called by Kannada organisations had little impact on normal life in Belagavi .

All government and private offices, shops, colleges, banks, and other establishments were open. Buses ran as usual, as also private vehicles.

A few activists who came to the Rani Channamma Circle for a protest were arrested within minutes of the gathering.

Police were extra cautious in ensuring there was no disturbance in the city that played host to the BJP State executive committee meeting.

“We rounded up about 60 activists and trouble makers on Friday. They have been released after seeking bonds for good behaviour,” said a police officer.

Owing to the history of linguistic group clashes, police deputed additional forces in sensitive areas including Maratha dominated areas in the old city, Tilakwadi, Peeranwadi, Shahapur and Yallur.