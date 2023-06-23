ADVERTISEMENT

Bandh gets mixed response in parts of Kalyana Karnataka

June 23, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Shops shut on account of the bandh call by the Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Kalaburagi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The bandh call given by the Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) in protest against the hike in power tariff received a mixed response in parts of Kalyana Karnataka on Thursday.

In Kalaburagi, the bandh evoked good response from industries, and traders. Commercial establishments in major parts of the city including Nehru Gunj, Kirana bazaar, Cloth bazaar, super market were closed. The Dal Mills’ Association, Gunj Association, Safar Bazaar, and various organizations extended their support by closing down their shutters to participate in the protest march.

The agitators took out a protest march from Chowk police to the Deputy Commissioner’s office and submitted a memorandum to the State government demanding withdrawal of the revised electricity tariff.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In Bidar, the bandh call received overwhelming support. The city wore a deserted look as the commercial establishments were completely shut down across the city.

In Ballari, the bandh call got a mixed response. The Hotels’ Association extended their support by closing down the business. Various organisations participated in the protest from Municipal College ground to Deputy Commissioner’s office.

The call did not affect the employees and students as the public transport services were plying normally.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka / Gulbarga

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US