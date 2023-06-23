Bandh gets mixed response in parts of Kalyana Karnataka

June 23, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - KALABURAGI

The bandh call given by the Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) in protest against the hike in power tariff received a mixed response in parts of Kalyana Karnataka on Thursday.

In Kalaburagi, the bandh evoked good response from industries, and traders. Commercial establishments in major parts of the city including Nehru Gunj, Kirana bazaar, Cloth bazaar, super market were closed. The Dal Mills’ Association, Gunj Association, Safar Bazaar, and various organizations extended their support by closing down their shutters to participate in the protest march.

The agitators took out a protest march from Chowk police to the Deputy Commissioner’s office and submitted a memorandum to the State government demanding withdrawal of the revised electricity tariff.

In Bidar, the bandh call received overwhelming support. The city wore a deserted look as the commercial establishments were completely shut down across the city.

In Ballari, the bandh call got a mixed response. The Hotels’ Association extended their support by closing down the business. Various organisations participated in the protest from Municipal College ground to Deputy Commissioner’s office.

The call did not affect the employees and students as the public transport services were plying normally.