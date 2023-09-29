ADVERTISEMENT

Bandh evokes good response in Mysuru and Mandya

September 29, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The KSRTC bus stand in Mandya wore a deserted look on Friday in response to the bandh called against release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

Shops around K.R. Circle remained closed on Friday in view of the bandh called against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

The State-wide bandh called to protest against the release of water from Cauvery basin reservoirs to Tamil Nadu evoked a good response in the Cauvery heartland districts of Mysuru and Mandya on Friday.

Routine life was disrupted with shops and business establishments remaining closed while KSRTC and private buses went off the roads. Schools and colleges too remained closed in both the districts.

Banks and theatres too remained shut and private transporters including trucks and goods vehicles stayed off the roads, while a few autorickshaws were seen plying in Mysuru and parked near the city railway station.

A human chain was formed at Sanjay Circle in Mandya on Friday as part of the protest against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu during the bandh.

While vehicular traffic remained thin on the roads of both Mysuru and Mandya, protesters staged demonstrations at various places including suburban bus stand and Mysuru palace in Mysuru and at Sanjay Circle and near Visvesvaraya statue in Mandya.

KSRTC officials in Mysuru said they had suspended bus services both within the city and on mofussil routes on the advice of police.

The passenger traffic at the Mysuru station was negligible on Friday on account of bandh though train services were normal.

Train services, however, remained normal. Officials at Mysuru division of South Western Railway said train services in the division were normal, but the footfall was very less.

Similiarly, the movement of traffic on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway remained unhindered, but the number of vehicles plying on the highway were few and far between. Mandya district police said there no road blockades anywhere on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway in the district.

Protesters gathered near Mysuru Palace during the bandh against release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu on Friday.

Members of various Kannada organisations staged a demonstration outside the suburban bus stand in Mysuru on Friday during the bandh called against release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

Arrests made

The police arrested a group of protesters, who tried to block a train at Gejjalagere in Maddur taluk of Mandya district.

The protesters, who ran on the railway track shouting slogans against the State government, were immediately arrested and bundled away in two waiting police vehicles. They were later released.

Meanwhile, in Mysuru district, the police arrested a large number of farmers and activists belonging to Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samithi when they tried to lay siege to Kabini reservoir in H.D. Kote.

The protesters, who set out on a motorcycle rally from Gun House Circle in Mysuru earlier in the day, reached the Kabini reservoir, where they were stopped by the authorities in view of the prohibitory orders that were in force. But, when the protesters tried to breach the police barricade and enter the dam premises, they were arrested and later released.

The response for the bandh was reported to be good even from the taluk headquarters of both Mysuru and Mandya districts.

Police security had been beefed up across the two districts in view of the sensitive nature of protest over the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

A few passengers arrived to board buses at suburban bus stand in Mysuru on Friday, but KSRTC did not operate buses in view of the bandh called against release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

In Chamarajanagar

The call for bandh elicited a good response in the border district of Chamarajanagar too with shops and business establishments downing their shutters while KSRTC buses and private transporters stayed off the roads.

Schools and colleges, banks and theatres too remained closed on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Nag visited the police and transport department checkposts at the State’s border with Tamil Nadu at Punajanuru and Bisalavadi in the district and issued necessary direction to officials to ensure that safe movement of traffic in the border areas.

