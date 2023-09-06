Bandh call not a solution, Transport Minister says and calls private transport association for talks

September 06, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

Ahead of the Bengaluru bandh call by the Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Association, which includes 32 transport unions, including autorickshaws, buses, taxis, on September 11, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy called the members for talks again.

The federation announced the bandh where all private transport will go off the road after claiming that the Transport Department failed to meet their 28 demands by August 31, the deadline they had set.

Speaking at a press conference in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Mr. Reddy said bandh is not a solution to every problem and the government is always ready to talks. “The federation failed to come to the meeting which was scheduled with the Chief Minister to discuss various problems of the transport unions on August 21. But, other transport organisations had attended the meeting. The government is ready to fulfil the demands of the transport unions. Instead of Bengaluru Bandh on September 11, the federation should come to talk and resolve their problems,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Autorickshaws and taxi drivers have demanded compensation of ₹10,000 per month. According to data from Sarathi, there are around 3,64,192 registered autorickshaw drivers and we need around ₹4,370.28 crore of compensation per annum. Private bus owners have demanded that the government implement the Shakti scheme even in private buses and reimburse them for tickets issued to women. I discussed all this with the Chief Minister and he will take a decision in this regard,” he said.

He also said cases are pending in the High Court about the ban on illegal bike taxis and on aggregators who charge more than 5% commission of the total fare. “Action will be taken for speedy disposal of these cases,” the Minister said.

“The government has taken many initiatives to help autorickshaw and taxi drivers. We have already decided to launch an aggregator app, which will be helpful for the public, taxi and autorickshaw drivers and owners. Indira Canteen will be opened at Kempegowda International Airport, which will be helpful for the autorickshaw and taxi drivers and we reserved ₹17 crore fund for the education of children of the drivers,” Mr. Reddy added.

He also said in case the federation goes ahead with the bandh, the government will take steps to ensure that the public and school children are not affected.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.