Bandh by traders, industries against power tariff hike in Mysuru

June 22, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - MYSURU

The bandh on Thursday by commercial and industrial organisations to protest against the hike in power tariff effected by ESCOMs in the State evoked strong response in Mysuru.

Though a section of stakeholders expressed their solidarity with the cause, it was made clear that they would not shut down the business as it would lead to accumulation of further loss.

The Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) said it has over 2,000 members besides dozens of traders associations and a majority of them heeded to the call for bandh and participated in it.

The hike in power tariff is due to the increase in Fuel Adjustment Charges (FAC) and the MSMEs and members of the chamber of commerce called for its rollback on the grounds that the hike was steep.

The MCCI said the hike will affect every section of consumer as the manufacturing and production cost would be passed on to the public at large. MCCI president Lingaraju said the escalation in power tariff will force many of the MSME units to shut down and this could result in people losing their jobs.

The MCCI and other member organisations also raised concern that the factory owners may be forced to cut down on production to reduce power consumption and this could lead to more job losses.

Mr. Lingaraju said a majority of the production units coming under MSMEs was shut for the day to protest the hike in power tariff. The shops in the key commercial areas of Mysuru, including on the D. Devaraja Urs Road, Ashoka Road, New Sayyaji Rao Road were shut till noon in most cases, he added.

Though the representatives of the hotel owners’ association supported the cause and wanted a rollback on the hike, the hotels and restaurants in the city did not shut down.

Association president C. Narayana Gowda said that they have filed their opposition to the hike but were not keen to extend their losses further by shutting down for the day. There are other methods of opposing the hike and the culture of calling for bandhs should be dispensed with as it affected the daily wagers and workers. Similar views were expressed by Suresh Kumar Jain, Secretary, Mysuru Industries Association.

However, the MCCI said the bandh was near total even in industrial areas and members of the Nanjangud Industrial Association, Metagalli Manufacturers Association had supported it. But a few large scale industrial units had refrained from taking part in the bandh, according to MCCI.

Support to the bandh was also extended by Ashoka Road Traders Association, Mysuru Petroleum Dealers Association, District Readymade Garments Manufacturers Association. Though members of the Devaraja Market Traders Association expressed their solidarity for the cause, they sought exemption on the grounds that a majority of its members were fruit and vegetable hawkers who could not afford a strike.