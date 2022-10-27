Bande mutt seer suicide case: probe intensified

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 27, 2022 22:33 IST

The investigations into the suicide case of Kunchagal Bande mutt seer have been intensified with the police on the lookout for a woman who allegedly “honeytrapped“ and blackmailed the seer to extort ransom, which he could not afford.

Basavalingeshwara Swami, 45, who headed the prominent Lingayat mutt in Magadi taluk of Ramanagaram district — which runs many educational institutions — was found dead in the room of the mutt recently, leaving behind three suicide notes.

The Kudur police took up the investigation and questioned the car driver and the priest of the mutt who were close to the seer. The police have recovered their mobile phones as part of the investigation.

Some of the death notes recovered by the police mentioned a few names and investigations are on to ascertain their possible roles in the seer’s death.

The police have also recovered the mobile phones of the seer and sent them to the FSL to recover the data and the call record details. The police suspect that the seer had spoken to a prominent person for a long time before taking the extreme step. Efforts are on to retrieve the data to ascertain the details of minutes before his death, a police officer said.

Meanwhile, the special team of police is trying to track down the woman from the clip of a video conversation with the seer. The police suspect that the woman had demanded a ransom of ₹10 crore which the seer could not afford to arrange and allegedly ended his life.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)

