Bandaya movement has upheld the right to live with dignity through its literary works, says scholar

March 12, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Scholar Arun Joladakudligi speaking at a seminar organised to mark 44 years of Bandaya Sahitya Sanghatane at Kannada Bhavan in Kalaburagi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Terming the right to live with dignity as a natural right that one is guaranteed by birth, scholar Arun Joladakudligi has said that the Bandaya [rebel] literary movement in the State has firmly upheld that right through its literary works.

“The Bandaya Sahitya Sanghatane and the literary movement it built was firm in its people-centric and anti-State approach in words and deeds. The movement that started in 1979 continued to inspire generations questioning the State and powerful classes in society and brought to the fore the aspirations of democracy,” he said.

He was addressing a seminar attended by writers, activists and literary enthusiasts at Kannada Bhavan in Kalaburagi on Sunday. The event was organised to commemorate the 44 years of Bandaya Sahitya Sanghatane.

“The Bandaya literary movement was not just confined to the creation of progressive and revolutionary literature but it also paved the way for many social reform movements in the State. It sensitised young writers to the burning socio-economic issues of society and imparted sensitivity among them to respond to issues through their writings. The most noticeable line of thought in the Bandaya literary tradition has been the thoughts of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar,” he said.

He added that many works with pro-people content continued to be translated into Kannada from various Indian and foreign languages to enrich the revolutionary tradition of Kannada literature.

Kiran Gajanur, another resource person, made an attempt to look at Bandaya literary movement in the present-day context.

A poetry recitation session was also held as part of the event.

Sanganagowda Hiregouda, Jayadevi Gayakwad, Basanna Singhe and Rajashekhar Mang spoke.

Rahul Katti, Sanju Jagli, Bhuvaneshwari, Vijayalakshmi, Parveen Sultana, Anand Lakkur, Pramod Panchal, Bhavani Prasad, Ramesh Gonal, Hanamantarao Ghantekar, Karilinga Natikar, Dharmanna Dhanni, Mallinath Talawar, Mareppa Metri, Rajendra Jhalaki, Shivayya Mathapathi, Babu Jadhav, Vishwanath Bhakare, Rajashekhar Gadigana and Kavita Chincholi recited poems.

Activists Ashwini Madankar, D.M. Nadaf, Srimanth Holkar, Karanik Wadi, Dilip Sagar and others were present.

