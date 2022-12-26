ADVERTISEMENT

Banavara-Huliyar road will be completed in five months: PWD Minister

December 26, 2022 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Public Works Minister C.C. Patil has said the construction of the 48.3 km-long stretch of NH 234 connecting Banavara in Hassan district and Huliyar in Tumakuru will be completed in five months.

Replying to Arsikere MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda who raised the issue during the zero hour in the Legislative Assembly on Monday, the Minister said the work remained incomplete at three points due to the delay in land acquisition process. “The process has begun. It will be completed in five months”, he said.

The work was sanctioned in 2010. A Hyderabad-based company had taken up the project. However, the company gave up the work, forcing the department to handover the project to another company. It is an important road that connects most of the districts to Dakshina Kannada via Hassan. Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri also stressed the need for making the road motorable.

Mr. Shivalinge Gowda said that for more than 10 years, the work had not been completed. The local people had staged protests several times on this issue. “If this work is not completed, your party candidate will suffer in the coming Assembly elections”, said the JD(S) MLA.

The Minister replied that the government would complete the project to ensure the party candidate did not suffer.

