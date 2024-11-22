Banana festival gets under way in Mysuru, showcases fruit diversity

A three-day banana festival showcasing over 150 varieties of fruit commenced here on Friday, and drew a warm response from the public.

Being held at Nanjanraja Bahadur Choultry, the event organised by Sahaja Samrudha in collaboration with Akshaya Kalpa Organics, is also a platform to showcase the diversity of bananas which is an indigenous fruit.

Film director Suman Kittur inaugurated the banana festival and said that commercial crops like tobacco and hybrid maize have taken over the fields once home to countless varieties of bananas and diverse crops. “Food crops have vanished, and we need to bring them back,” she added.

Ms. Kittur said farmers should cultivate different varieties of bananas to preserve diversity but it would be possible only if consumers support the farmers in this endeavour.

Manjunath Angadi, deputy director of the Horticulture Department said Mysore district has extensive banana cultivation and the festival opens up new possibilities for value addition and marketing of bananas.

B.N. Gnanesh., head of the JSS Agricultural Science Center, emphasised the importance of preserving the renowned Nanjangud Rasabale variety, which is on the brink of extinction.

A significant feature of the festival is the exhibition of more than 75 varieties of bananas out of nearly 550 of them conserved by Vinod Nair from Kerala. He was felicitated on the occasion along with Prasad Krishna Hegde from Sirsi who has conserved 80 varieties and Senthil Kumar from Tamil Nadu who has conserved about 100 desi varieties.

Food expert and writer Ratna Rajaiah, who presided highlighted the risks of monoculture: “Focusing only on yield by growing a single banana variety is dangerous. A disease outbreak could wipe out entire plantations. We must preserve diverse banana varieties for future generations,” she added.

G. Krishna Prasad, director of Sahaja Samrudha, Manjappa Honnappanavar from Akshayakalpa Organics were among those present.

A workshop on value-addition opportunities, supported by Abhay Natural, featured success stories. Naveen Kumar from Hunsur shared experiences of marketing value-added banana products, while Varsha from Chamarajanagar, recognised by the Prime Minister for her crafts using banana fiber, also spoke.

Some of the rare varieties of banana being showcased include Pooja Kadali, Mattu, Blue Java, Motta Poovan, Sahasra Poovan, and Chammatti. Exhibits also include Kari Bale, Kallu Bale, and even a red banana variety.

Banana-based foods are on sale, including banana stem dosas, banana flower bajjis, chips, 12 types of banana payasa, cakes, and juices.

Varieties like Elakki, Nanjangud Rasabale, Chandra Bale, Nendran, and Mattu are also available for sale. The Hulikaadu Farmers Producers Company from Heggadadevanakote brought bananas for puja and consumption.

With 55 stalls, the fair also offers organic products, millets, pulses, and handicrafts.

On Saturday, award-winning organic farmers like Shivnapur Ramesh and experts from JSS will share insights. On Sunday, there will be a children’s art competition at 10.30 a.m. and a banana cooking competition at noon.

For details, call 7090009944.