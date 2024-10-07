Banajigas meet in Yadgir to unite and strengthen community

Gathering under one roof for the first time, it was a show of strength by Banajigas in Yadgir on Sunday. A district-level conference of the Banajiga community, which is another sub-caste of Lingayat, was held at a Chama Function Hall here to discuss the status of the community and to chalk out a programme to unite the community people in the future.

The former State president of the organisation that represents Banajiga community Shivabasappa Hesaruru said that the community people are in tiny groups. And, the community itself has forgotten its interest in growing.

“This is a beginning for the community to grow to a high level. All community people should gather and discuss about the community’s future,” he said.

A former Member of Yadgir CMC Basavaraj Jain said that the Banajiga community should try to get facilities and develop widely. “It took many years to gather under one roof to show our unity and strength. It should go long way in achieving development,“ he said.

Lecturer Sanjay Makal and former CMC chairman Vilas Patil said that the community will be organised in the coming months.

Those attending the conference wore brown hats as a matter of solidarity.

Sharanu Dandin Hunsagi, Suguresh Warad, Laxmikanth Madriki, Channabasavaraj Wali, Mahesh Anegundi, Mahesh Ganwar, Indudhar Sinnur, Veena Modi, Rajshekhar Uppin, Sharanagouda Wadagera and others were present.