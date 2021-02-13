‘Ban Valentine’s Day celebrations’

Pramod Mutalik

HUBBALLI

13 February 2021 01:14 IST

Chief of Sri Ram Sene Pramod Mutalik has demanded a ban on Valentine’s Day celebrations in the State on Sunday terming it anti-Hindu that was aimed at demolishing Hindu culture.

In a press release, Mr. Mutalik has urged the State and Union governments to ban the celebration as it will set a bad trend for the younger generation. He has said that the Valentine’s Day celebration is being promoted by vested interests that are trying continuously to demolish the rich cultural heritage of the country.

He said that in the name of Valentine’s Day, free sex is being promoted and drugs are being sold corrupting young minds.

Mr. Mutalik has, in the press release, said that on February 14, Indians should organise Guruvandane programmes to honour teachers and parents and express their gratitude towards them.