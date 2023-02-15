ADVERTISEMENT

‘Ban use of JCB, cranes to garland politicians’

February 15, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Janata Dal (Secular) member Maritibbe Gowda demanded a ban on use of JCBs, cranes in political campaigns and other entertainment programmes to garland political leaders and other eminent personalities.

Raising the issue during the zero hour, the member said use of such heavy vehicles is in violation of the Motor Vehicles Act. “Fans of politicians, film and other eminent personalities illegally use JCBs and cranes amidst the crowds to garland their leaders. We have seen huge garlands of fruits, flowers, sugarcane, paddy, groundnuts, coconut, jaggery etc. being presented to the leaders using these vehicles. But using these vehicles amid crowds is in violation of rules,” he said.

Pointing out that the police and government are mute spectators to such frenzy, he demanded a ban on the use of such vehicles for garlanding. “The Chief Minister should direct the Transport and Police Departments to stop such practices,” he added.

