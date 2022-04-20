Ban PFI, SDPI along with RSS and VHP: M.B. Patil

Former Minister and president of KPCC Campaign Committee M.B. Patil has said that the party had no objection to banning organisations that incited communal feelings. “Let them ban RSS, VHP, Sri Ram Sene, Bajrang Dal along with PFI and SDPI,” he said.

Speaking to presspersons in Bagalkot on Wednesday, he said that violence erupted in Hubballi as somebody had uploaded a provocative video on his WhatsApp status. “Nobody should take law into their hands. Whoever is guilty, action should be taken against him. But harassment and arrest of innocent people is not right,” he said.

Referring to RSS, Mr. Patil said: “It is being said that RSS is a patriotic organisation. However, RSS did not participate in the freedom struggle. The whole world knows that RSS members were agents of British. Savarkar had written apology letters to the British thrice”.

Those who are in BJP and RSS are sowing seeds of communal hatred for the sake of power. Shortly people would come to know the reality, he said.

Mr. Patil said that in order to cover the failures of the Government and the issue of 40% commission, attention was being directed through halal and hijab. “Karnataka is park of peace belonging to all communities and nobody will be allowed to spoil it”, he said.

The former Minister demanded that inquiry should be conducted against Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also as president of the Contractors’ Association Kempanna has made allegations against Chief Minister’s Office and several Ministers. If at all corruption was rampant during the Congress rule, then what was BJP being in power doing all these days, he sought to know.