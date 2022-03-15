Ban orders to remain in force till March 20

Security was tightened across the city on Tuesday in the light of the High Court order on hijab while the prohibitory orders will remain in force across the district till 6 p.m. of March 20.

Additional police forces were deployed outside schools and colleges besides sensitive places in the city on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautam imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPc from 6 a.m. of Tuesday to prevent gathering of crowds for either protest or celebrations over the High Court order.

In an order issued on Monday night, the Deputy Commissioner banned any gathering within 200 metres of schools and colleges while also restricting entry to schools and colleges only to students and persons connected to the educational institution.

Police action will be taken against organisations or persons responsible for violation of the prohibitory orders by holding demonstrations or celebrations, the order said.

Commissioner of Police Chandragupta too has issued separate directions to enforce prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in the city from 6 a.m. of March 15 to 6 p.m. of March 20.

While restricting entry to schools and colleges only to students and persons connected to the educational institution, Mr Chandragupta said action will be taken as per law against persons or organisations holding either demonstrations or celebrations over the court order.

Deputy Commissioner of Chamarajanagar too has issued prohibitory orders to preven any untoward incident.