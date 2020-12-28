Ban orders to be in force in Bengaluru on New Year’s Eve

Gathering of five or more people prohibited

Like all other celebrations in a pandemic-hit year, ushering in the New Year will also be a muted affair as the City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant announced imposition of prohibitory orders from 6 p.m. of December 31 to 6 a.m. of January 1 in the wake of fresh threat of a new strain of the coronavirus.

Mr. Pant held a meeting with senior police officials to discuss the security measures on New Year’s eve before announcing the prohibitory orders under section 144 of Cr PC on Monday.

Gathering of five or more people is prohibited, he said.

No music programmes

Apartment residents and private clubs are allowed to celebrate within their premises, but music programmes, bands and DJs are prohibited.

Hotels and restaurants are allowed to function, but they should ensure implementation of COVID-19 guidelines like wearing masks, social distancing and provision of sanitisation. However, they may carry out regular business activities, including music within permissible decibels following COVID-19 protocols.

Celebration at public places, roads and parks is banned and police patrolling has been intensified to enforce prohibitory orders.

Police have been deployed to check instances of joy rides and bike stunts and also carry out special drives against drunk driving in the city.

Strict action would be taken against people who violate prohibitory orders under the Disaster Management Act and their vehicles will be seized, Mr. Pant warned.

Focus on CBD

Special focus will be on the Central Business District area and M.G. Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, Koramangala and Indiranagar will be complete no-man’s zone to ensure prohibitory orders, the Commissioner said.

Wine shops and bars have been directed to shut down by 11 p.m. Flyovers will be shut down from 8 p.m. and barricades will be put up at major junctions to conduct checks.