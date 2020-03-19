Ban orders till March 25 in Shivamogga dist.

Shivamogga

19 March 2020 23:06 IST

As a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19, prohibitory orders under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code has been enforced in the district till March 25.

K.B. Sivakumar, Deputy Commissioner, told presspersons here on Thursday that, as social distancing is the key to prevent the spread of the disease, the prohibitory order has been imposed. The order is not applicable to funeral processions and students appearing for examinations.

All street food vendors in the limits of all urban local bodies in the district have been asked to shut down their business till further orders.

The managements of religious centres have been urged to take measures to avoid large congregations in the name of annual fair and prayer meeting. Also, to avoid crowd in government departments, tokens would be issued for the public bearing the date and timings during which the service would be extended to them.

The private health establishments have also been asked to opt for a similar system to reduce the number of visitors.

Replying to a query he said that in the wake of bird flu cases reported in neighbouring Davangere district, the sale of poultry in Shivamogga city and in Shikaripur taluk limits has been prohibited.

Anuradha G., Additional Deputy Commissioner; Rajesh Suragihalli, District Health Officer; Kiran S.K., Director of Viral Diagnostic Laboratory; and Lepakshi B.G., Dean of Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences, were present in the press meet.

Corporation order

To maintain cleanliness in public places, and to prevent the outbreak of epidemics including COVID-19,the Shivamogga City Corporation has asked the owners of stray pigs to shift them outside the city limits by March 25.

In a press release, the Corporation has cautioned of stern action against the owners who fail to abide by the direction.