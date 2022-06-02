Ban orders in Srirangapatna 

VHP had threatened to lay siege to mosque on Saturday

The district administration in Mandya has clamped prohibitory orders under section 144 with effect from 6 p.m. on Friday to 12 a.m. on Sunday in Srirangapatna.

The ban order has been clamped to ensure peace and maintain law order as various pro-Hindu groups have called for ‘’Srirangapatna Chalo’’ agitation on Saturday in a bid to lay siege to the Jamia Masjid which, they claim, has been built after demolishing a Hanuman temple. In view of the ban, processions, jatha, rally or protests will not be allowed in the Srirangapatna town limits, according to the authorities.

The right-wing groups have alleged that the 18th century mosque built during the period of Hyder Ali and Tipu Sultan and was on the site of a temple which was demolished though the main deity was shifted.

The VHP, Bajrang Dal and other groups have been staking claims over the site where the mosque exists and recently submitted a memorandum to the local authorities in Mandya seeking a video survey on the lines of survey ordered at Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi.

The build-up staking claims for the mosque has been on since the last few months and a major rally was held in December 2021 during the Hanuman Maladharane programme organised by the members of the Hindu Jagarana Vedike.