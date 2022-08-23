Ban orders in Kodagu for four days from August 24 to thwart rallies by Congress and BJP

Congress workers staging a protest in Mysuru at Gandhi Square condemning the BJP-RSS combine for pelting eggs at former CM Siddaramaiah during his visit to Kodagu. File Photo | Photo Credit: SRIRAM M A

In view of the threat to law and order situation from the calls for mammoth rallies by the Congress and the BJP in a communally-sensitive Kodagu on August 26, the district administration has imposed prohibitory orders across the district for four days starting August 24.

Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu district B C Satish said the prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC and Section 35 of the Karnataka Police Act will be in force across the district from 6 am of August 24 to 6 pm of August 27, effectively thwarting the rallies called by the two rival political parties.

After the Congress called for a ‘Madikeri Chalo’ programme on August 26 — to lay siege to the office of Superintendent of Kodagu district police in protest against the alleged security lapse during former chief minister Siddaramaiah’s recent visit to the district when black flags were waved and eggs were hurled at his car — the BJP too gave a call for a ‘Jana Jagruthi’ convention in Madikeri on the same day and appealed to the partymen to gather at Gandhi Maidan in the town in large numbers.

History of communal conflagrations

The ban orders imposed across Kodagu district for four days from August 24 are aimed at averting a possible confrontation between the supporters of the two parties, who are scheduled to gather in Madikeri on August 26 from different parts of the State.

The Kodagu district administration has cited reports about an estimated one lakh people gathering for the Congress party’s programme to lay siege to the office of Superintendent of Police in Madikeri. The BJP too was mobilising similar numbers from different parts of the State and the country for its convention on the same day, thereby setting the stage for a face-off with its political nemesis.

While recommending ban orders, the Superintendent of Kodagu district police Capt Aiyappa M S pointed out that Kodagu was a communally-sensitive district that had a history of communal conflagrations, including the disturbances that took place following celebration of Tipu Jayanthi in November 2015.

Restrictions under the ban order

According to the prohibitory orders, no public gathering will be allowed except for already-scheduled marriages, naming ceremonies, housewarming ceremonies and government meetings. No protests, processions, rallies, jathas will be allowed. Gathering of more than five persons, celebrations, bursting of crackers, holding black flags or giving provocative speeches using loudspeakers too have been banned.

Congress spokesperson M Lakshmana said the BJP’s plan to hold its Jana Jagruthi convention on the same day and at the same time as the ‘Madikeri Chalo’ demonstration was part of a “conspiracy” to create a law and order situation and force the district administration to impose prohibitory orders.