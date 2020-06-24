Ban orders in Chamarajanagar

Chamarajanagar district has ordered the closure of all businesses in its urban areas after 6 p.m. following a sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases.
All businesses, except shops dealing in essential items, falling in the limits of city municipal councils, town municipal councils and town panchayats will have to shut down by 6 p.m. every day with effect from Wednesday.
The district administration’s order comes a day after Chamarajanagar reported four more caseson Tuesday in addition to the three reported earlier..
According to the order issued under the provisions of Karnataka Epidemic Diseases COVID-19 Regulations 2020, Disaster Management Act 2005 and Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code, businesses in urban areas of the district will have to remain shut from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
However, shops dealing with essential items like medicine, milk, groceries, vegetables, fruits and petrol/diesel have been exempted from the order.
Wednesday’s order replaces the earlier order on shutting down businesses from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., a statement from the district administration added.
Meanwhile, a total of 37 persons, who had come to the district from outside the State, have been quarantined at government facilities.
Five out of the seven COVID-19 positive cases reported in Chamarajanagar district so far have a travel history of returning from places outside Karnataka.
