Ban orders in Bhadravati

Bhadravati taluk administration has clamped prohibitory orders in the town for the next three days in view of the clash between two political groups.
As per the notification issued by tahsildar Santhosh Kumar G. on Tuesday, the prohibitory orders as per Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code will be in place till midnight of March 5. The notification prohibits the gathering of people and carrying weapons, among other restrictions, in the town.
Five people were injured in a clash between two groups on February 27 at Kanaka Mantapa grounds, where a two-day kabaddi tourney was held.
Following the clash, leaders of both the BJP and the Congress took out protest rallies accusing each other. The BJP leaders alleged that supporters of Congress MLA B.K. Sangameshwara assaulted BJP workers for raising “Jai Sriram” slogans. Later, the MLA accused the BJP of dividing people. Both groups have filed complaints with the police. The police have registered five cases.
Meanwhile, an old video purportedly showing the MLA being arrested by the police went viral in the taluk on the day. Many felt that the MLA had been arrested in connection with the clashes, forcing Mr. Sangameshwara to release a video message.
In his message, the legislator said he was in Bengaluru to attend the coming legislature session. “I am in Bengaluru to attend the session. I have done nothing wrong to attract arrest”, he said.
