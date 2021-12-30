Ban order under Section 144 of Cr.PC imposed

YADGIR

30 December 2021 01:46 IST

Vote counting today in Yadgir, Gurmitkal, Wadagera, Shahapur, Shorapur, Hunsagi

Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya has imposed prohibitory oder under Section 144 of Cr.PC between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursday in a 200-metre radii from tahsildar offices in Yadgir, Gurmitkal, Wadagera, Shahapur, Shorapur and Hunsagi taluks where counting of votes will be taken up.

Votes cast in elections to two town municipal councils, Kakkera and Kembhavi in Shorapur taluk, and byelections to five gram panchayats that were held on December 27 will be taken up for counting.

The Deputy Commissioner has also imposed a ban on selling liquor through wholesale and retail centres between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Thursday, according to release.

Advertising

Advertising