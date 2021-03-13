Ban order in village after clash

The taluk administration has imposed section 144 of CrPC and ordered suspension of the annual fair of Sri Mahanteshwar temple in Doranahalli village in Shahapur taluk of Yadgir district following incidents of group clash and stone pelting. The disturbances erupted after an 18-year-old youth allegedly posted a photo of a Shivalinga being desecrated on social media on March 11.

Police named the young as Mallikarjun, 18, son of Basavaraj. He was arrested.

On Thursday night some activists of a pro-Hindu organisation and residents of the village blocked the main road demanding immediate action against the accused.

According to the FIR registered by Sharanabasappa, DSS organiser, on Thursday miscreants entered a locality where dalits were residing and allegedly started abusive words and assaulted residents, elderly persons and women with lathis, rods and chilli powder.

The police personnel who tried to control the situation were said to have been injured after miscreants pelted stones. More police personnel were immediately posted to bring the situation under control

Following the incident, Jagannath Reddy, tahsildar of Shahapur, imposed the ban order and suspended the scheduled annual fair of Sri Mahanteshwar temple on Friday to prevent a possible clash in the village.

In the order it was said that the prohibition order will be in force till further orders. Gatherings of people and carrying of weapons have been banned.

Three cases booked

Police have registered a total of three cases. Based on the complaint a case against Mallikarjun was registered for allegedly insulting a “Shivalinga”. The second case was registered by the police against 25 people for allegedly being involved in the stone pelting incident. The third case was registered based on the complaint by Mr. Sharanabasappa against 27 people for allegedly assaulting the people and abusing them with their caste.

Cases were registered under various sections of Indian Penal Code and sections 3(1) (r) 3 (1)(s) and 3 (1)(w) of Schedule Caste and Scheduled Tribe ( Prevention of Atrocity) Act 1989

Situation under control

“We have registered three cases and arrested three accused including Mallikarjun. The situation in the village is under control as e additional police forces have been deployed to prevent any untoward incidents”, Rishikesh Sonawane, Superintendent of Police, told The Hindu.