Ban order extended

05 December 2020 20:21 IST

Shivamogga Tahsildar has extended the prohibitory orders in the city upto Monday. Earlier the administration had clamped the prohibitory orders in Shivamogga city limits till Saturday morning, in the wake of clashes following an assault on a Bajrang Dal activist on Thursday.

The district administration has deployed police force across the city to avoid untoward incidents. Additional policemen have been called in from Haveri, Davangere and Chitradurga districts.

Several men suffered injuries in clashes between two groups in Gandhi Bazar, after the Bajrang Dal activist was assaulted by miscreants.

The police have arrested 62 people in connection with the clashes and registered 10 cases.