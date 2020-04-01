Ban order extended till April 14

Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa has issued an order extending the prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC till April 14.
A release by the Department of Information and Public Relations stated that all kinds of mass gathering including taking out processions, holding functions, shandy, fair, religious festivals, Urus, sports events, summer camps, parties, music concerts, theatre festivals, seminars and holding coaching classes and study centres have been prohibited. Violation of the prohibitory orders attracts action as the provisions ofe Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, the release said.
