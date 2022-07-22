Ban on visiting Bharachukki falls lifted

The ban on visiting places of tourist interest abutting the Cauvery in Chamarajanagar district enforced to ensure public safety, has been lifted consequent to depletion in rainfall in the catchment areas of the river.

The Chamarjanagar district administration had imposed a ban on visit to the popular Bharachukki waterfalls and Lushington bridge in Kollegal taluk and Hogenakal in Hanur taluk due to heavy discharge from the KRS and the Kabini reservoirs. The ban was enforced due to incessant rains in the catchment areas of the Cauvery and the Kapila as a result of which the rivers were flowing above the danger mark.

But with rains abating in Kodagu and Wayanad in Kerala, the flow in the river has also depleted and hence the ban on tourists has been lifted with immediate effect, according to the authorities.