Ban on two-wheelers to M.M. Hills

February 13, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST

The Chamarajanagar district administration has banned two-wheelers to M.M. Hills from 6 a.m of February 17 to 7 p.m. on February 21 on account of Mahashivaratri Jathra. This is to prevent traffic jam and clogging of the roads leading to the M.M. Hills temple which attracts lakhs of people during the occasion ADVERTISEMENT

