July 25, 2023 03:25 pm | Updated 03:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has banned two-wheelers, autos, tractors, non-motorised vehicles, multi-axle hydraulic trailer vehicles, and quadri cycles from the main carriageways of the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway from August 1.

In a notification, the NHAI stated: “The movement of high-speed vehicles may pose a risk to the safety of certain classes of comparatively slow-moving vehicles, example: two-wheelers, three-wheelers and other slow-moving vehicles like non-motorised vehicles, agricultural tractors (with or without trailers), due to their vulnerability and associated speed differentials, and compromises road safety aspects.”

The NHAI said that alternate routes and roads available for such classes of vehicles. “And whereas this Access Controlled Highway has been developed as a high-speed corridor, and the maximum speed limit for motor vehicles of various descriptions for the Access Controlled Highway have been notified, varying between 80 km/hour to 100 km/hour.”

Since the inception of the expressway, 100 deaths have been reported and over 150 people have been severely injured in 308 accidents reported since March 12, 2023. In a bid to stem the alarming number of accidents on the expressway, police have deployed three mobile speed radar guns to book motorists crossing the permissible limit of 100 kmph.

