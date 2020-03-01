Ban on stone-crushing turns political in Mandya

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda addressing party workers in Mandya district on Saturday.

01 March 2020 00:10 IST

The curbs on stone-crushing activity at a quarry owned by a Janata Dal (Secular) leader in Mandya district has turned political with the party’s national president H.D. Deve Gowda on Saturday stepping in to protest.

Mr. Gowda protested against the ban on crushing at the quarry of H.T. Manju at Shivapura, K.R. Pet taluk. The JD(S) national president inspected the quarry, interacted with people in the surrounding areas and later addressed the workers at a protest meet held at Haralahalli in the same taluk.

Horticulture Minister K.C. Narayana Gowda, representing K.R. Pet Assembly segment, had recently requested the State government to curb activities at the crusher. Mr. Narayana Gowda, earlier with the JD(S), shifted loyalties to the BJP and won in the recent byelections.

Mr. Deve Gowda accused the district administration of targeting his party workers and warned of his party escalating the issue in both the Houses during the State Budget sessions.

According to him, such measures would affect the livelihood of dependant employees.

There has been action against dozens of stone-crushing units in this region, especially in K.R. Pet, Srirangapatna and Pandavapura taluks. This is especially after fears being expressed of unbridled quarrying likely to affect KRS dam.