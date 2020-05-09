Ban on sale, use of tobacco products in Udupi district

The district administration has banned sale and use of tobacco products in Udupi district to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a press release issued on Saturday, G. Jagadeesha, Deputy Commissioner, said use of tobacco and other products, including pan masala, jarda and khaini, and spitting it in public places contributed in the spread of tuberculosis, pneumonia and COVID-19.

The tobacco products also included beedi and cigarettes. The sale and use of the items has been banned until further orders. Violation can lead to stern action and booking of cases, the release said.