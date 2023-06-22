Ban on private practice of govt. doctors among recommendations of commission chief

June 22, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

Ban on private practice of all government doctors on the lines of Central government-run institutions, starting evening OPDs in government hospitals, appointment of special administrative officers in government hospitals, and utilising the services of MBBS doctors (who are on compulsory rural service) in urban areas too. These are some of the recommendations made by T.M. Vijay Bhaskar, head of the Administrative Reforms Commission-II.

Mr. Bhaskar, who met Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Thursday, submitted a report on the recommended health reforms.

The Minister discussed the recommendations with the retired Chief Secretary and assured him that the report will be implemented in a phased manner. Some of the recommendations will be incorporated in this Budget, he said.

He said an amendment will be made to the existing law in the next legislative session to utilise the services of MBBS doctors, who are on compulsory rural service, in urban areas as well.

Directorate of nursing

The other recommendations include establishment of a Directorate of Nursing in the Health Department, allocation of additional 50 general beds in taluk hospitals with high-patient load, provision of funds to hospitals, Arogya Raksha Samitis to hire specialists on hourly basis in urban PHCs and these PHCs should also function in the evenings.

According to the commission’s report, the Health Department should provide 50% subsidy to ANMs and male health workers to purchase electric two-wheelers for field work. “It is recommended that a nursing college have 20 seats of GNM or B.Sc nursing courses and paramedical courses with 10 paramedical seats in 100-bed capacity taluk hospitals. Besides, System Improvement Teams (SITs) comprising doctors and public health experts should be set up at the departmental level,” the report stated.

Treatment and rehabilitation for the disabled should be provided under Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka (AB-ArK) health scheme, the report added.