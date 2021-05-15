Ban on marriages till May 24: DC

HUBBALLI

15 May 2021 23:51 IST

In the wake of non-adherence to COVID-19 guidelines during marriages, the Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil on Saturday issued an order banning marriages in the district from May 17 to 24. However he has clarified that the ban will not apply to those marriages that had already been permitted by the administration.

In an order issued on Saturday, Mr. Patil has said that the district was witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

In the order he has clarified that there was no bar on conducting marriages, which had already been permitted between May 17 and 24.

Mr. Patil has said that those violating the ban order would be booked under the provisions of Epic Diseases (Prevention) Act, 1897 and The Karnataka Epidemic Disease (COVID-19) Regulations-2020.