Ban on heavy vehicles on Agumbe Ghat extended

Only light motor vehicles and passenger buses are allowed on Agumbe Ghat

Special Correspondent Hassan
August 30, 2022 19:52 IST

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani on Tuesday extended the ban on movement of heavy vehicles on Agumbe Ghat (NH 169A) until September 30. Only light motor vehicles and passenger buses are allowed on the stretch.

In the July 29 order, he had banned heavy vehicles on the road until August 31, owing to landslips at the 11th hairpin curve during heavy rains.

In the latest report submitted on August 29, the Executive Engineer of National Highways of Shivamogga division said there were chances of landslips because of rains in the region and recommended the movement of only light motor vehicles and buses.

Considering the latest report from the Executive Engineer, the Deputy Commissioner extended the ban on heavy vehicles for one more month.

