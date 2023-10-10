HamberMenu
Ganesha processions banned this year in Bengaluru

October 10, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

TextEditorCity Police Commissioner B. Dayananda on Tuesday directed the police not to give permission for any more Ganesha processions this year.

The decision has been taken following the murder of a youth in Adugodi over a trivial dispute during a Ganesha procession and in light of the recent firecracker accident at Attibele that killed 14 people. “The procession, D.J. music system, and crackers not only inconvenience the public but also cause pollution,” Mr. Dayananda said.

He has asked the city police to strictly follow the rules, failing which disciplinary action will be taken against the erring police officials.

At present, there are around 200 applications pending before the police seeking permission for Ganesha processions. They can take the idol for immersion without procession, Mr. Dayananda said. Violation of the rules is taken seriously, and action will be taken against the organisers, he said.

