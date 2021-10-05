Ban on entry to Chamundi Hills flayed

Mysuru

05 October 2021 18:42 IST

The district administration’s decision to ban entry to Chamundi Hills with effect from October 5 to October 7 noon, has come under flak from a section of the devout.

The Deputy Commissioner ordered that Chamundi Hills be out of bounds for devotees and the general public with effect from 4 a.m. on Tuesday till the completion of the Dasara inauguration on Thursday.

This has been justified on the grounds of providing security to the VVIPs including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other dignitaries who will be present for the inauguration. The authorities said that opening up the shrine for the general public will not only impede the preparations for the Dasara inauguration but will also compromise the restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19.

However, some of the devotees from Mysuru pointed out that Dasara is being celebrated in Mysuru since centuries and the Nada Habba inauguration atop the Chamundi Hills was also not something new. “Hence the justification provided by the authorities does not hold much water’’, said a section of long-time residents of the city.

It is also customary among many residents to visit the shrine atop the Chamundi Hills, bring the prasada of Goddess Chamundeshwari home and then prepare to display the dolls for Gombe Hamba. But this order restricting the entry of devotees is an impediment to the age-old tradition, said a senior social worker who wished to remain anonymous.

The ban order also restricts the devotees from taking the steps all the way up to the shrine and hosting of mass feeding at the Dasoha Bhavan. However, the restrictions do not apply to the people residing atop the Chamundi Hills, the priests and other functionaries associated with the temple and Dasara preparations.