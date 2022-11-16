Ban on cattle fairs continues till Nov. 30 in Shivamogga

November 16, 2022 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - Hassan

Shivamogga district administration has extended the ban on cattle fairs and transportation of cattle in the district until November 30 in view of lumpy skin disease affecting cattle.

Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani issued the ban order on Wednesday. The transportation of cattle from one place to another is banned, besides holding fairs. The DC said the administration conducted a vaccination drive in Shikaripur and Sorab taluks to stop the spread of the disease. The drive had helped in bringing the disease under control.

However, the disease had not been contained completely in the neighbouring Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davanagere and Haveri districts. As there were chances of the spread of the disease until the vaccination drive was completed, precautionary measures were necessary, he said. Those violate the ban order would attract legal action, he added.